Showtimes:

Today

6:30 am
EPlusTV6 Special Presentaion
7:00 am
Jackson 24-7
7:30 am
First Baptist Church
8:30 am
New Life Christian Center
9:00 am
Skyline Church of Christ
10:00 am
West Jackson Baptist
11:00 am
Rick Barnes Show
11:30 am
Holly Warlick Show
12:00 pm
Jackson 24-7
12:30 pm
Dialogue
1:00 pm
Six in the City
2:00 pm
Front Row
3:00 pm
Tennessee Uncharted
3:30 pm
At Home on the Range
4:00 pm
Jackson 24-7
4:30 pm
Rick Barnes Show
5:00 pm
Holly Warlick Show

