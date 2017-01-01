Showtimes:

Tonight

11:00 pm
Studio 6

Tomorrow

12:00 am
Studio 6
1:00 am
The Folklorist
1:30 am
Jackson 24-7
2:00 am
The Counterfeit Confederate
3:00 am
Steve Beverly's TV Classics
6:00 am
Blue Strong
7:00 am
Jackson 24-7
7:30 am
Dialogue
8:00 am
Rick Barnes Show
8:30 am
Holly Warlick Show
9:00 am
NCAA Basketball
1:30 pm
NCAA Basketball
6:00 pm
Tennessee Uncharted
6:30 pm
NCAA Basketball
11:00 pm
Blue Strong

